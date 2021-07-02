Winding-Up Order Granted for Former Singapore Bunker Supplier Southernpec

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Southernpec was Singapore's 30th-largest bunker supplier by volume in 2018. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore's High Court has granted a winding-up order against Southernpec, formerly a bunker supplier registered to operate in the city-state's waters.

Southernpec (Singapore) Pte Ltd and its sister company Southernpec (Singapore) Shipping Pte Ltd will be wound up after an application by Goodwood Associates was approved by the court on June 25, according to notices in Singapore's Government Gazette on Thursday.

The notices advise creditors to file their proof of debt with the company's liquidator, Wong Joo Wan of Alternative Advisors.

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority revoked Southernpec's bunker supplier licence in April 2019 after investigating allegations that the company's employees had used magnets to interfere with mass flow meters during bunker operations.

