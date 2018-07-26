Damen Wants to Make Fully Electric Propulsion "the Norm" for Shipping

Skoonbox trial aboard a diesel-electric inland vessel planned for later this year. Image Credit: Damen / Skoon Energy

Damen Shipyards Group has formed a new partnership with start-up Skoon Energy that will focus on the electrification of ships' propulsion.

Founded in 2017 by Delft University of Technology students Daan Geldermans and Peter Paul van Voorst, Skoon focusses on large-scale electrification via management of a battery sharing network and strategically located charging hubs with a 100% clean energy supply.

"With this partnership Damen is demonstrating its commitment to enabling sustainable solutions within the maritime industry. We're looking forward to working together with Damen to make fully electric shipping the norm within the maritime industry," said Paul van Voorst.

The firm's swappable battery packs, known as Skoonboxes, are planned for trial aboard a diesel-electric inland vessel later this year.

"Skoon Energy's idea has quickly attracted the imagination of our industry," said Damen Chief Commercial Officer Arnout Damen.

"Their focus on improving the environmental performance of the shipping industry is one that is entirely aligned with our own ambitions and we're anticipating an excellent partnership as we work together to make large scale electric ships' propulsion a reality."