Euronav Wants New VLCCs to Have Scrubbers and Be LNG- and Ammonia-Ready

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Euronav had under its previous management been a strong critic of scrubber systems. Image Credit: Euronav

Tanker company Euronav has ordered two new scrubber-fitted LNG-ready VLCCs, and is seeking to add an ammonia-ready notation to them.

The company has ordered the two ships, with an option for a third, from Hyundai Samho, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The ships are due for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, cost $186 million and will be fitted with scrubbers and ballast water treatment systems.

Euronav had under its previous management been a strong critic of scrubber systems.

"The vessels will be LNG-ready and consequently there is an ability to cut CO2 emissions compared to current market standards," the company said in the statement.

"Furthermore, Euronav is working in cooperation with the yard and classification society to include an Ammonia-ready notation with the potential to reduce CO2 emissions to zero when technology, logistics and the regulatory framework allows for it.

"This should be defined by the end of the summer."