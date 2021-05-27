Kanfer Shipping Orders Two LNG Bunker Barges

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships are due for delivery by the second half of 2023. Image Credit: Kanfer Shipping

Norway-based Kanfer Shipping has ordered two small-scale gas carriers capable of being used for LNG bunkering.

The 6,000 m3 LNG distribution and bunkering vessels will be built in China by Taizhou Wuzhou Shipbuilding Industry Co., the company said in a statement on its website on Wednesday. The ships are due for delivery by the second half of 2023.

The ships will also be able to carry up to 500 m3 of marine diesel oil as cargo.

"This announcement represents an important step for Kanfer in realising its goal to provide cost-efficient and environmentally friendly bunker vessels," Stig Hansen, CEO of Kanfer Shipping, said in the statement.

"Having strong cooperation with blue-chip shipping companies and LNG terminal owners has positions Kanfer to move forward today with these two new LNG bunkering vessels."