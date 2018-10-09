ExxonMobil IMO 2020 Talking Points : 01 - Port of Hamburg [VIDEO]

by ExxonMobil

With little more than 12 months until the IMO 0.50% sulphur regulation comes into force, ExxonMobil is bringing the industry together.

Joined by leading figures from the marine sector, the key issues ahead of 2020 are discussed across objects manufactured from Sulphur – the very element that has brought about such change.

In the first of our Talking Points series, Luca Volta, Marine Fuels Venture Manager, catches up with Tony Firmin, COO of Hapag-Lloyd, in the Port of Hamburg.