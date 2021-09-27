Wärtsilä, Samsung Collaborate on Ammonia-Fuelled Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wärtsilä and Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) say they have signed a joint development programme (JDP) agreement aimed at developing ammonia-fuelled vessels with 4-stroke auxiliary engines available for future newbuild projects.

Ammonia is seen by many as one of the leading contenders to be among the carbon-free future marine fuels that replace oil.

"There is a lot of interest from owners and operators in the potential for new clean-burning fuels, and ammonia is thought to be among the most promising of these candidates. Wärtsilä has already made significant progress in testing ammonia, and we are pleased to work together with them to bring this to reality," says Youngkyu Ahn, Vice President, SHI.

Vitol's chief executive, Russell Hardy, recently noted the first vessel using ammonia bunker fuel is expected to sail in 2024.

"The adoption of a new generation of carbon-free fuels is central to a decarbonised future for shipping, so this JDP agreement represents an important step forward," says Östen Lindell, Sales Director, Wärtsilä Marine Power.