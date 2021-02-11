BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Bunker Trader in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will be based in London. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Peninsula Petroleum is seeking to hire a bunker trader in London.

The firm is looking for candidates with previous trading experience, according to a job posting on LinkedIn.

The posting lists the following as the main responsibilities of the role:

Pro-actively market to a portfolio of new & existing customers, establish and build relationships with a view to increasing enquiries and selling the products and services of Peninsula Petroleum

Openly communicate with other traders to maximise the efficient flow of market and customer intelligence throughout the company and fully support international colleagues in actively and diligently working inbound enquiries from other regional offices around the Peninsula Petroleum Group

Understand, analyse and interpret market conditions, identify counterparty needs, provide product and price information, negotiate deals and prepare and process orders, handle administration and general customer queries relating to the sales process

Proactively control credit risk ensuring that late payments are chased; costs of claims are minimised; and counterparty financial strength is regularly and carefully considered in conjunction with the Credit Team

Develop and expand the Company's business portfolio by leveraging the Group's global network and ensuring that all sales opportunities are identified and maximised

