X-Press Feeders Launches Methanol-Fuelled Feeder Service in Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has held a naming ceremony in Rotterdam for its first methanol-fuelled ship, the Eco-Maestro. Image Credit: X-Press Feeders

Shipping firm X-Press Feeders has launched the first scheduled feeder network in Europe powered by green methanol.

The company has held a naming ceremony in Rotterdam for its first methanol-fuelled ship, the Eco-Maestro, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The ship is the first in a series of 14, and the company will deploy most of these in Europe. The second is scheduled for deployment in the third quarter of this year.

The network will cover the following services, according to the statement:

Green Finland X-PRESS (GFX): Rotterdam > Antwerp Bruges > Helsinki > Tallinn > HaminaKotka > Rotterdam

Green Baltic X-PRESS (GBX): Rotterdam > Antwerp Bruges > Klaipeda > Riga > Rotterdam

"Today marks a significant milestone in sustainable shipping in Europe because companies here now have a regular scheduled network that can ship goods in a way that has less impact on the environment, helping companies to better achieve their sustainability goals," Francis Goh, chief operating officer of X-Press Feeders, said in the statement.

"X-Press Feeders chose northern Europe for the first routes in the network because we found that customers in this part of Europe were most receptive to our plans for sustainable shipping."