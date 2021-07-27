BP Joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

BP is one of the world's largest oil producers. File Image / Pixabay

Global energy producer BP has joined the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.

BP has signed a deal to join the institution as a strategic partner, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

"At BP, we want to play a role in advocating for policies to help decarbonize carbon intensive sectors like shipping," William Lin, vice president of regions, cities and solutions at BP, said in the statement.

"The shipping industry's transition to net zero is complex and requires technology advancements and policies that will give companies across the value chain the confidence to act.

"This is a privileged opportunity to collaborate and advocate with key industry players to progress solutions at the pace and scale needed.

"When we work together, we can fast track development, de-risk investments and provide signals to the market that will speed up the decarbonization of the shipping industry."

BP's target for its own operations is net zero carbon emissions by 2050.