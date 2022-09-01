WinGD, Korea's HSD to Jointly Develop Green Methanol Marine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

WinGD and HSD Engine have initiated a Joint Development Project. Image Credit: HSD Engine / WinGD

Marine power firms Winterthur Gas & Diesel (WinGD) and HSD Engine (HSD) today announced they will jointly develop an engine capable of running on carbon-neutral green methanol by 2024.

The pair plan to expand on Switzerland-headquartered WinGD's existing methanol-fueled big-bore engines.

WinGD will oversee combustion and injection research, exhaust after-treatment requirements, and engine concept design. Korea's HSD Engine will provide support on cost-effective manufacturing and assembly, provide engine testing capabilities, and deliver fuel supply and exhaust after-treatment systems, according to a press release issued today.

“With new fuels, new materials are needed and manufacturers’ involvement in design is critical to ensure that engines can be produced at reasonable costs and in a reasonable timeframe," said Dominik Schneiter, VP R&D, WinGD.

"HSD is well-known as a high-class engine builder that will be able to support WinGD in delivering the methanol-fueled two-stroke engines that our customers will be seeking for their vessels in the near future.”

As the industry looks to decarbonize its operations, methanol is one of the leading candidates to become a key part of the future marine fuel mix.