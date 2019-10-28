"Very Few" Charterers Want Ships Without Scrubbers: DHT

Scrubber system pipework. File Image / Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Reports have been mixed as to what kind of premium - if any - charters are willing to pay for scrubber equipped tonnage, but as far as tankers are concerned, DHT Holdings says this is what customers want.

"Most of the activity that you've seen to date has been ECO ships with scrubbers," Svein Harfjeld, Co-Chief Executive Officer, said during the firm's latest earnings call.

"That's the type of tonnage that people wanted to secure. We've seen very few people out there wanting to take ships in time charter without scrubbers."

Earlier this year, Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) CEO, Birgitte Vartdal, was among those suggesting the premiums scrubber equipped tonnage was attracting were lower than expected.

With the global sulfur cap for marine fuel falling to 0.50% from next year, scrubber equipped vessels are expected to realise significant savings by being able to continue burning HSFO.

The differential between HSFO and IMO2020 grade fuel is currently just under $200/mt across the major bunkering ports, and $230/mt across the four major hubs of Singapore, Rotterdam, Fujairah, and Houston.