Fashion Group Takes on Freight Carbon Offset From Maersk

by Ship & Bunker News Team

All of Bestseller's global transportation requirements are now covered by an open-ended carbon-neutral agreement with Maersk. Image Credit: Bestseller

Container shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk has provided fashion group Bestseller with carbon offsets for its use of the company's ships.

All of Bestseller's global transportation requirements, including inland logistics and warehousing, are now covered by an open-ended carbon-neutral agreement, Maersk said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Maersk is using its ECO Delivery service, which provides carbon offsets based on Maersk's use of biofuels rather than conventional bunkers in parts of its fleet, to offset the emissions.

"This is a solution that makes a real difference as ECO Delivery uses sustainable biofuel to power selected Maersk-vessels and helps Bestseller make progress towards their ambitious sustainability goals," Vincent Clerc, CEO of ocean and logistics at Maersk, said in the statement.

The agreement will start from September 1.