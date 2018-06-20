IMO 2020: Scorpio Tankers Sees Fuel Efficiency for Product Tankers More Important than the Yes/No Scrubber Decision

Scorpio sees fuel efficiency as more relevant to the product tanker segment than the yes/no scrubber decision. File Image / Pixabay

When it comes to IMO 2020 compliance, understanding demand and fuel efficiency is more relevant to the product tanker segment than the yes/no scrubber decision, says Scorpio Tankers.

With Chief operating officer Cameron Mackey having said in December that it would put back any decisions on installing scrubbers on its ships until 2020, in a company presentation released Tuesday the company reiterated that its current IMO 2020 compliance plan is to burn 0.50% maximum sulfur fuels.

"The Company continues to evaluate scrubbers and does not see a compelling argument to

install them today," Scorpio Tankers added.

In explaining its reasoning behind the decision, Scorpio says its analysis showed scrubbers favour liners and/or larger ship types, whereas the analysis for smaller and/or tramp traders is "less clear."

Many of Scorpio's vessels also trade in ECA areas, it noted, where the sulfur limit is already 0.10%.

Scorpio says it expects to benefit from having a "100% Eco fleet" that comprises 28% of the current product tanker fleet, providing bunker savings of 6 to 8 mt/day compared to non-eco vessels, providing cost savings of between $3,600 and $6,400 per day.