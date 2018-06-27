Web Start Up has Fuel Savings in Mind

Data could help shipping save time and money (file image/pixabay)

An internet start up aims to reduce a ship's fuel bill through collecting and analysing data.

The company, called Shone, is interested in deepsea shipping where it thinks linking up sensors already in onboard operation could provide the information for different, fuel-saving routes a particular ship might take, according to a report by technology news provider Techcrunch.

Existing ship autopilot systems are less dynamic as they follow a predetermined path, the report added.

"The basic idea is that autonomous ships are coming," co-founder and Shone chief executive Ugo Vollmer was quoted as saying.

"And yet, there are still 25 people on the boat and it runs on Windows."

The company, which recently raised $4 million in a funding round, has made a data collection agreement with French boxship operator CMA CGM.