Antwerp to Host Signing of "First Ever" International Maritime Charter for Sustainable Ports Worldwide

The World Ports Sustainability Program charter will be signed in Antwerp on March 22. Image Credit: Port of Antwerp

The Port of Antwerp says the World Ports Sustainability Program (WPSP) charter - noted as the "first ever" International Maritime Charter for sustainable ports worldwide - will be signed in Antwerp on March 22.

During the two-day conference at which the WPSP charter will be signed, ports from around the world will set out the guidelines for their commitment to achieving 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"The Antwerp port community has long played a pioneering role when it comes to sustainability," said Eric de Deckere, Sustainable Transition Manager for Antwerp Port Authority.

"We pursue an active policy in this area, and many inspiring examples can already be found within our platform. Together with the other players in the port, Antwerp Port Authority seeks to create sustainable added value so as to reconcile the economic, social and ecological interests. We aim to play a leading role in the Hamburg–Le Havre range by taking a forefront position in the field of sustainability."

“ Ports from around the world will set out the guidelines for their commitment

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, the Port of Antwerp is set to invest €1.4 million ($1.65 million) over the next three years in projects intended to make port-generated freight traffic smoother and more efficient.