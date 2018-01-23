Hybrid Newbuild Added to Port of Rotterdam Authority Fleet

The Port of Rotterdam Authority has put a new hybrid patrol vessel into operation. Image Credit: Port of Rotterdam

The Port of Rotterdam Authority says it has put a new hybrid patrol vessel into operation, RPA 8, which can run on diesel and diesel-electric.

The port authority says RPA 8 uses considerably less fuel as it features a hybrid propulsion system that allows efficient patrolling at low speeds and reduces the number of hours the diesel engines need to run at low load operation.

"Commissioning this vessel is in keeping with the policy of stimulating sustainable sailing and setting an example as Port Authority," said Harbour Master René de Vries.

RPA 8 - built by Kooiman Group in Zwijndrecht - replaces the RPA 3, which had reached the end of its technical and economic service life.