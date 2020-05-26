ABS Survey Respondents See Hydrogen and Ammonia as Best Long-Term Bunker Options

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hydrogen may be the bunker fuel of the future. File Image / Pixabay

A majority of the shipping industry sees ammonia and hydrogen as the best long-term bunker fuel options, according to a survey from classification society ABS.

In a recent survey the organisation found 60% of respondents saw ammonia and hydrogen as the most attractive fuel options for the long term, ABS said in a statement on its website Tuesday.

At the same time, tow thirds of respondents said they had no decarbonisation strategy currently in place.

"It is clear that the industry views both hydrogen and ammonia as the long-term destination but sees LNG as having a big role to play in addressing the regulatory challenge immediately in front of us," Georgios Plevrakis, global sustatinability director at ABS, said in the statement.

"LNG, as the most mature of the alternative fuel solutions, can pave the way to a less carbon intensive maritime industry."

In the ABS 'Pathways to Sustainable Shipping' report, published earlier this year, the classification society forecasts LNG as taking up about 10% of bunker fuel demand by 2050.