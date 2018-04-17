Aegean Appoints New CFO

Pavlos Papageorgiou succeeds Spyros Gianniotis as Aegean's CFO. Image Credit: Aegean.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (Aegean) [NYSE:ANW] today announced the appointment of Pavlos Papageorgiou as Chief Financial Officer.

Papageorgiou succeeds Spyros Gianniotis, who Aegean says will continue to act as an independent consultant to the Company "to help ensure a seamless transition of financial and operational responsibilities."

Having previously held a number of roles at Morgan Stanley, Papageorgiou was most recently Senior Advisor at Seacor Holdings.

"We are pleased to welcome Pavlos as Chief Financial Officer of Aegean. Pavlos brings more than twenty years of extensive senior leadership experience across global marine transportation, business development and financial services," said Yiannis Papanicolaou, Aegean’s Chairman of the Board.

"We are confident Pavlos’ significant industry knowledge positions him to hit the ground running and support our ongoing efforts to drive growth, profitability and value for all Aegean stakeholders."