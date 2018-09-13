SAMF Starts Offshore Bunkering at Port Elizabeth

Bunker operator South African Marine Fuels (SAMF) can bunker ships at anchorage at the South African port of Port Elizabeth.

The company said that its services include three bunker barges available round-the-clock with a full range of bunker fuel grades supplied.

Sales for the service are being handled by Addax Engergies SA.

The company, which offers a range of ship-related services, began off-shore bunkering operations last month, it said.