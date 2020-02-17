Kenni Goldenbeck Rejoins Dan-Bunkering from KPI Bridge Oil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Goldenbeck left KPI Bridge Oil earlier this month. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Bunker industry veteran Kenni Goldenbeck has rejoined Dan-Bunkering after almost five years at bunker broker and trader KPI Bridge Oil.

Goldenbeck rejoined Dan-Bunkering in its Middelfart office this month, according to a post on his LinkedIn account last week, and the company's website lists him as its sales manager there.

Goldenbeck had been KPI Bridge Oil's managing director in Denmark from July 2015 until the start of this month, and earlier in his career had previously worked for Dan-Bunkering as a bunker trader and as its managing director in Singapore, leaving in April 2014 to join Trumf Bunker.

Trumf Bunker joined the KPI Bridge Oil Group in July 2015.