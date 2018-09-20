Naval Architect Joins Ammonia Energy Association

Ammonia (NH3) structure (file image/pixabay)

Dutch naval architect C-Job has joined the Ammonia Energy Association to purse its aim of deepening its research into ammonia as a viable from of marine fuel.

C-Job's Niels de Vries said that its ambition is to "realise a safe and efficient, ammonia-fuelled vessel".

"We think that ammonia could be a viable and promising option for a clean and sustainable fuel," de Vries added.

The firm will present at the NH3 fuel conference in Pittsburgh at the end of October.

Ammonia, along with other alternative fuels such as hydrogen and battery power, is regarded as an interesting but as yet unproven fuel technology by the shipping industry.