Scrubbers to Continue Playing a "Minor Role" for Tanker Segment Through 2020

Gibsons says scrubbers will continue to play a "minor role" for the tanker segment. File Image / Pixabay

Scrubbers will continue to play a "minor role" for the tanker segment in the run up to January 1, 2020 when the global 0.50% sulfur cap comes into force.

Writting in its latest Weekly Tanker Market Report, Gibsons says the knock on effect will be a significant demand shift across the barrel in less than two years’ time.

"Fuel oil trade will be fundamentally affected," it says.

The comments are the latest in a string of observations noting the very real likelihood that HSFO demand could drop off - and conversely, demand for 0.50% sulfur products increase - well before the January 1, 2020 date.

Vitol executive committee member Chris Bake and NSI's Paul Hardy have recently commented on the resulting implications for storage.