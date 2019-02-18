IMO2020: Work to Ensure Level Playing Field Cannot be Overstated, says IMO's Lim

IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim at PPR 6. Image Credit: IMO

In his opening address for PPR 6 today, IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim echoed the thoughts of many in the industry: 2019 will be a crucial year for ensuring consistent enforcement of the new global sulfur cap.

“The most important item on your agenda this week is the consistent implementation of the 0.50% m/m global limit of the sulphur content of ships’ fuel oil, which will come into effect from 1 January 2020,” he said.

With plenty of steps having already been taken, including a decision on a fuel oil carriage ban set to come into force from March next year, “what remains now is for the Sub-Committee to finalize the draft Guidelines on consistent implementation of the 0.50% sulphur limit under MARPOL Annex VI.”

“The importance of concluding the work on this matter cannot be overstated since these are the final and comprehensive Guidelines. Consistent implementation to all ships will ensure a level playing field is maintained.”

A number of other items are also on the PPR 6 agenda this week. IBIA Director and IMO representative Unni Einemo has given an in-depth review of those here.