Scrubbers Can Deliver up to 3% Cuts in Carbon Dioxide Emissions: CE Delft

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Refining VLSFO appears to be more carbon-intensive than using HSFO with a scrubber. File Image / Pixabay

Consultancy CE Delft has published new research confirming that using scrubbers can deliver a small saving in carbon dioxide emissions from ships versus using very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO).

Both using VLSFO or a lower-sulfur fuel and using a scrubber in conjunction with using high sulfur fuel oil (HSFO) result in higher carbon dioxide emissions than just using HSFO, the organisation said in a statement on its website Monday. But using a scrubber delivers a 1.5%-3% reduction in emissions compared with the VLSFO option, it said.

The research was commissioned by three major scrubber suppliers.

Higher emissions while using a scrubber come from those generated in its production, those emitted during its use and the emissions released because of the washwater discharged into the sea, the company said.

But these tend to be outweighed by the increased emissions from the various refining processes used to make 0.50% sulfur fuels, according to the research.