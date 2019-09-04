Energy Minister to Discuss Petrojam's Readiness for IMO2020

Hon. Fayval Williams, Jamaica's Minister of Science, Energy and Technology. Image Credit: Government of Jamaica

Hon. Fayval Williams, Jamaica's Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, is set to discuss Petrojam's readiness for IMO2020 as a bunker supplier.

The Minister will be addressing delegates next week at The IBIA Caribbean Bunker Conference (ICBC) – The Caribbean Journey to 2020 Compliance.

Petrojam, Jamaica's only petroleum refinery, is wholly owned by the Government of Jamaica.

Williams is one of two high profile ministers who will be speaking at the event, with Hon. Robert Montague, Minister of Transport, set to speak as part of the opening ceremony.

The IBIA Caribbean Bunker Conference (ICBC) – The Caribbean Journey to 2020 Compliance, takes place next week, September 10-12, 2019 at the Iberostar Grande / Suites Hotel, Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The event is hosted by Maritime Authority of Jamaica and presented in partnership with Ship & Bunker.

For more information, including the full agenda and to register, visit: https://shipandbunker.com/events/icbc