Joint Development Project Launched for Ammonia-Fuelled Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The shipping industry is seeking to cut its carbon footprint by developing alternative fuels. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company MISC Berhad, shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries, classification society Lloyd's Register and technology company MAN Energy Solutions have launched a joint development project for an ammonia-fuelled tanker, the companies said Thursday.

"Low-speed diesel engines are the most efficient propulsion system for trans-oceanic shipping and already run on a sizable number of emission-friendly fuels," Bjarne Foldager Jensen, head of MAN's two-stroke business, said in a statement.

"We look forward to adding ammonia to the list and welcome the opportunity to work with industry partners in this venture."

The impetus to come up with low- or zero-emission fuels has come from the International Maritime Organization, which has set an initial strategy of reducing shipping's total greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% from 2008's levels by 2050.

Ammonia and hydrogen are currently the most-discussed potential alternative fuels that the shipping industry could switch to as it takes on this target, but commercially viable vessel designs have yet to emerge.