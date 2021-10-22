Future Proof Shipping to Convert Two Inland Boxships to Hydrogen Propulsion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Earlier this year the company announced it would be converting its ship the FPS Maas to run on hydrogen. Image Credit: Future Proof Shipping

Shipping company Future Proof Shipping plans to convert two more inland container ships to run on hydrogen.

The firm has recently acquired the FPS Rijn and FPS Waal, and will seek to convert them into zero-emission vessels, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday. Earlier this year the company announced it would be converting its ship the FPS Maas to run on hydrogen.

"This development fits with our overall plan to convert as many vessels as we can to zero-emissions as soon as possible," the company said in the statement.

"Our fleet is already available for charter and cargo owners/shippers can even book now to ship their cargo in zero-emissions container slots along the Rhine starting in 2023."

The company has not yet revealed its plans to source green hydrogen for its ships.