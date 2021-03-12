GAC Group Joins Getting to Zero Coalition

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Earlier this week GAC Bunker Fuels announced it had appointed its first head of sustainability. Image Credit: GAC

Shipping and marine services company GAC Group has joined decarbonisation group the Getting to Zero Coalition.

The move follows the announcement earlier this week from its marine fuels unit, GAC Bunker Fuels, that it had appointed a head of sustainability tasked with expanding its alternative fuels supply portfolio.

"GAC operates a fleet of offshore work and service boats and launches to provide essential services to its shipping, offshore, energy and other customers around the world," GAC Group said in an emailed statement on Friday.

"As part of the Coalition, the Group is making a statement of intent to upgrade this fleet to significantly reduce its emissions."

Getting to Zero is a group of companies within shipping, energy, infrastructure and finance committed to putting commercially viable deep-sea zero-emission ships on the water by 2030.