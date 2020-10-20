Northern Europe: Shore Power Plan for Inland Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Inland waterways: switching to shore-based power. File Image / Pixabay.

Inland ports in northern Europe led by the Port of Rotterdam are to set up a single, shore-based power system for inland shipping and the river cruise industry.

The Port of Rotterdam Authority has issued a tender for the work on behalf of the group of Walstroopmpartijen (shore-based power parties), environmental news provider green car congress reports.

In addition to Rotterdam, ports involved in the project include Amsterdam, North Sea Port Netherlands, Drechtsteden, Antwerp and De Vlaamse Waterweg.

The uniform provision shore-based electric power for inland shipping would generate environmental as well as economic benefits, according to the report.