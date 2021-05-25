Software Developer BunkerMetric Hires Sales Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Copenhagen. Image Credit: BunkerMetric

Marine fuels software company BunkerMetric has hired a sales director in Copenhagen.

Niels Juncker has joined the company as director of sales and business development as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Juncker was previously global sales director for robotic ship cleaning company CLIIN Aps, and had earlier worked for shipping firms including Unifeeder and Maersk.

"Niels's entire career has been within the maritime sector, with eight years at sea," BunkerMetric said.

At the start of 2021 BunkerMetric founder Christopher Plum said the firm was planning a rapid expansion this year with a view to increasing the number of vessels using its software.