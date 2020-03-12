IMO Headquarters Closed; Uncertain Outlook for MEPC Meeting on March 30

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The IMO headquarters in central London will remain closed until further notice. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The London headquarters of the International Maritime Organization where it carries out its meetings has closed in response to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, the UN body said Thursday.

"The IMO Secretary-General and the Organization's Senior Management Committee are monitoring the situation closely," the organisation said in an emailed statement.

"IMO staff are working from home where possible."

The announcement leaves an uncertain outlook for the meeting of the IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), currently scheduled for the week starting 30 March.

Last week the IMO cancelled two meetings scheduled for the middle of March. Last month's meeting of the PPR subcommittee went ahead as scheduled.