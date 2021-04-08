CMA CGM Offers Customers Biomethane Emission Offsets for Container Shipments

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new service will be available from May. Image Credit: CMA CGM

French container line CMA CGM is set to offer its customers the possibility of offsetting the carbon emissions of their shipments by supporting the production of biomethane.

The service will be available to the firm's customers from May of this year, with the company supporting the production of 12,000 mt of biomethane, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

"We have crossed a new step with the launch of the first low-carbon shipping offer based on biomethane," Rodolphe Saadé, CEO of CMA CGM, said in the statement.

"We know that there is still a long way to go to meet the commitments of the Paris Agreement.

"Achieving these goals do not rely on a single solution but on a set of initiatives and new technologies complimentary to each other."

In the first bunkering of the CMA CGM Jacques Saadé at Rotterdam in November, Total supplied the gas-powered ship with 17,300 m3 of LNG, of which about 13% was biomethane.