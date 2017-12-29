Box Ship Deliveries Grew 26% in 2017, Majority Were ULCS: Alphaliner

Container ship deliveries grew 26 percent year-on-year in 2017. File Image / Pixabay

Alphaliner, in its latest report, says container ship deliveries this year grew 26 percent from 2016, reaching a total of 1.19 million TEU in 2017, with ultra- large container ships (ULCS) of 14,000 TEU or larger accounting for the majority of this new capacity.

In total, ULCS made up 55 percent of the new capacity entering the market in 2017, says Alphaliner.

With 2017's fleet capacity growth rate twice as high as 2016's 1.8 percent year-on-year growth, Alphaliner notes that 2017's higher net increase is due in part to decreased ship breaking activity.

2017 saw scrapped vessel capacity register at just 427,250 TEU, compared to 675,500 TEU in 2016.

According to the report, current market conditions have set up 2018 to be another year of all-time high industry concentration.

“ Combined capacity share operated by the Top 10 carriers has reached a new record high of 77% Alphaliner

"Industry consolidation has continued apace in 2017, capped by the completion of the Hapag-Lloyd acquisition of UASC in May and Maersk's acquisition of Hamburg Süd at the end of November," said Alphaliner.

"Combined capacity share operated by the Top 10 carriers has reached a new record high of 77 percent at the end of this year. This figure is set to increase further to reach 82 percent, with the impending absorption of OOCL by COSCO and the merger of K Line, MOL and NYK to form 'Ocean Network Express' (ONE)."

Early in 2017, Alphaliner had predicted that 2017 could be a record year for container ship scrapping, with projections suggesting that as much as 750,000 TEU could be on track for demolition.