Trading Firm BlackCoral Energy Seeks Bunker Traders and Managers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

BlackCoral was founded in early 2020. Image Credit: BlackCoral Energy

Monaco-based marine fuels trading firm BlackCoral Energy is seeking to expand its team.

The company is looking to hire bunker traders and managers, a representative told Ship & Bunker by email on Thursday. The candidates could be of varying levels of experience, and the company is flexible on where the new roles will be located.

The firm was set up by former Dan-Bunkering executives Jesper Christensen and Christoph Riecken in early 2020.

Last month Christensen said the company was looking to add new offices. The firm is likely to open one in the US or Dubai this year, and more are likely to follow within the next three years.