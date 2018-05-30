Japan Spots Ship-to-Ship Fuel Transfer in East China Sea

North Korean flag (image credit/pixabay)

Two ships, one North Korean flagged, the other believed to be under the Chinese flat, have been spotted undertaking a ship-to-ship transfer operation in the East China Sea.

Under United Nations imposed sanctions, North Korea is banned from conducting offshore transfers of goods.

In photographs released by the Japanese navy, two ships are depicted connected by a hose.

The incident has been widely reported in the US media.

The leaders of the United States and North Korea are scheduled to meet in Singapore to discuss regional security issues.