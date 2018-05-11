APL Annual Bunker Consumption Falls 5%

APL says it reduced its bunker consumption in 2017 by 5%. Image Credit: APL

APL says it reduced its bunker consumption in 2017 by 5% compared to the previous year.

"The achievements are attributable to APL’s holistic approach in driving operational efficiencies, fleet and voyage optimisation, as well as the deployment of a fuel-efficient fleet of vessels," the company explained.

The fleet performance improvements include bow modifications, retrofit of new propellers to improve propulsion efficiency, as well as the use of route optimisation tools.

The news came as part of a report on the box carrier's efforts to reduce carbon emissions, which it said was down 50.7% per transported container per kilometer compared to 2009 levels.

APL says it now aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions per TEU transported by 30% between 2015 and 2025, a target set by its parent group, the CMA CGM Group.