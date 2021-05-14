World News
Tanker Company TORM Sees LNG as 'Interim Measure Only'
TORM may join pilot projects for other alternative fuels, according to CEO Jacob Meldgaard. Image Credit: TORM
Tanker company TORM looks unlikely to join the ranks of shipping companies taking on LNG bunkering as a means of decarbonisation.
The firm will be willing to join pilot projects across a range of alternative fuels and technologies, but is not keen for a shift to LNG, price reporting agency S&P Global Platts reported on Thursday, citing an interview with Jacob Meldgaard, CEO of TORM.
The company "does not favour LNG as it is a hydrocarbon, and considers the fuel as an interim measure only," Platts cited Meldgaard as saying.
TORM's fleet will consist of 85 ships by the first quarter of next year.