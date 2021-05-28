BUNKER JOBS: Sing Fuels Seeks Trader in Singapore or Dubai

Trading firm Sing Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore or Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with previous experience with an international bunker trader or physical supplier, and with a degree or equivalent in shipping, it said in a job advertisement on its site.

The advertisement lists the following requirements for the role:

As a Bunker Trader you will be stationed either in the home or host country and operate company's representative office as a separate P/L

You are expected to have an existing client base where you sell based on personal relationships and ensure continued patronage from both customers and local suppliers

Have a sound understanding of the International Bunker business (Ports / Suppliers / Owners / Charterers / Regulations)

Developing new business is a key role of the Bunker Trader and so you will be someone who has a keen interest in the Marine industry and is able to carry out analysis and monitor demands around the world

You must continually research the market and look for new opportunities to expand the business

You will regard cold canvassing as a part of your working day, be a goal oriented individual

In addition we are looking for a team player with strong ambition and self-drive

Daily duties will include active brokering / trading on behalf of clients ensuring optimum rates that benefit both the company and the client

You will be required to prepare and process quotations, sales enquiries, sales confirmation and prepare contracts

As a Bunker Trading you will also be required to monitor customers' payments and ensure late payments are chased

In the event of any disagreements or claims, the Bunker Trader is required to manage any claims arising and assist with legal actions involving customers or suppliers

As a Bunker Trader you may have to work outside of normal working hours and so a degree of flexibility is an advantage

You will be managing your own P/L

