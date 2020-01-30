Scrubber Demand Declined in the Fourth Quarter of 2019: Wärtsilä

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Demand for Wärtsilä's scrubber systems may be slipping. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Demand for Finnish engineering company Wärtsilä's scrubbers declined in the fourth quarter of last year from "exceptionally high" levels a year earlier, according to its CEO.

"Demand for scrubbers declined from exceptionally high levels in the previous year, as a result of uncertainty related to the price and availability of bunker fuels," CEO Jaako Eskola said in a statement Thursday.

In general Eskola said the company was still "pleased" with the level of orders for its marine business last year, with particularly high activity in cruise vessels and gas carriers.

But the company expects soft demand for the marine business this year, saying "low vessel contracting is expected to affect equipment ordering activity."