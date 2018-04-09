Singapore to Get Its First LNG-Powered Bunker Tanker

Vessel design by SeaTech Solutions International. Image Credit: Sinanju Tankers

Singapore will see its first gas-powered bunker tanker in operation next year following an order from Singapore-based bunker company Sinanju Tankers.

The order, to be built by Singapore-based shipbuilder Keppel Offshore & Marine, is valued at $10 million, according to industry estimates as cited by local news provider the Business Times.

Sinanju has partnered with Japan's Mitsui on the project with S$2 million ($1.5m) coming from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore fund set up to encourage the use of LNG as an alternative bunker fuel.

The company said in a statement that the 7,900 deadweight tonne dual-fuel vessel will have a 55 cubic meter LNG tank with a fuel gas supply system on deck to supply gas to the engine.

The new ship, which is expected to be delivered towards the end of next year, will bring Sinanju's bunker tanker fleet to 14.

"Sinanju aims to kick start a green initiative for bunker tankers operating in Singapore; for our vessels to emit less air pollutants while boosting the local use of LNG as a bunker fuel," Mr. Ju Kai Meng, Managing Director of Sinanju Tankers Holdings, said in a statement announcing the deal.

"Operating a dual-fuel powered bunker tanker will also add impetus for our staff and crew to familiarise themselves with the Technical Reference for LNG Bunkering (TR56:2017) and be skilled with the safe and efficient handling of LNG when re-fuelling this vessel. We will be in good stead when embarking on ship-to-ship LNG bunkering as our next milestone."