Dan-Bunkering Plans to Continue Operating Without CEO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Former CEO Christoffer Berg Lassen left the company in March 2018 to join Bunker Holding. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Danish marine fuels supplier Dan-Bunkering plans to continue operating without a CEO, according to parent company Bunker Holding.

Former CEO Christoffer Berg Lassen left the company in March 2018 to join Bunker Holding, just under a year after taking on the role.

"We currently are not looking for a new CEO [for Dan-Bunkering]," a spokesman for Bunker Holding told Ship & Bunker Wednesday.

"Since 2018 we have had a set-up where a leadership team within Dan-Bunkering handles the daily business in close cooperation with Bunker Holding's commercial management, and that set-up has proven to be very effective.

"That doesn't mean that we are ruling out finding a CEO sometime in the future, but for now this model works for us."

The management page on Dan-Bunkering's website lists Claus Bulch Klausen as head of operations, Ulrik Silversparre Bodholdt as chief financial officer and Mikkel Søhold Vestergaard and Morten Eggert Troen as senior vice presidents.