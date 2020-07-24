Ammonia-Fuelled Tanker Moves Step Closer to Reality

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ammonia is a potential marine fuel of the future. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The vision to create an ammonia-fuelled tanker has moved a step closer to reality this week after Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) said it had received Approval in Principle (AIP) from Lloyd's Register for its design.

The 50,000 dwt MR tanker is expected to be a commercial reality by 2025.

Ammonia - which is carbon free and consists only of hydrogen and nitrogen - is one of several potential marine fuels of the future that could help the industry slash its emissions footprint.

"Based on this certification, we will proactively respond to the 2050 IMO greenhouse gas reduction regulations and develop our ability to lead in eco-friendly technology," said HMD's Nam Young-Joon.