Qatar, Shell Partner on LNG Bunkering

LNG facility. File Image / Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Qatar Petroleum and Shell today have agreed to a partnership to promote LNG bunkering globally.

"The joint venture between the two companies will invest in LNG marine fuelling, bunkering vessels and other infrastructure in key locations to meet the needs of marine customers and help to reduce emissions of the global shipping industry," a Shell statement carried by Reuters said.

"These locations will leverage existing Qatar Petroleum and Shell supply positions and complement current Shell marine LNG bunkering locations in Europe, Asia and North America."

LNG bunkers are currently seen as the most promising and most viable near-term alternative to traditional oil-based bunkers.