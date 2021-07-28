Terminal Operator PSA to Work With Shipping Firm ONE on Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two companies will collaborate on sustainability projects. File Image / Pixabay

Terminal operator PSA Corporation and shipping firm Ocean Network Express (ONE) have agreed to work together on decarbonisation projects.

The two firms have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, ONE said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

"Sustainability is at the core of PSA's business strategy and we are completely en rapport with ONE to reduce GHG emissions, a global imperative, through our collective efforts," Ong Kim Pong, regional CEO for Southeast Asia at PSA, said in the statement.

"ONE has been a steadfast and longstanding partner of PSA and we are delighted to work with them to achieve carbon footprint reduction, combat climate change, and build a maritime and shipping industry that is resilient to environment-related uncertainties."

Earlier this year ONE announced it had completed a second trial of biofuel bunkers on board one of its ships.