Terminal Operator PSA to Work With Shipping Firm ONE on Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday July 28, 2021

Terminal operator PSA Corporation and shipping firm Ocean Network Express (ONE) have agreed to work together on decarbonisation projects.

The two firms have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, ONE said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

"Sustainability is at the core of PSA's business strategy and we are completely en rapport with ONE to reduce GHG emissions, a global imperative, through our collective efforts," Ong Kim Pong, regional CEO for Southeast Asia at PSA, said in the statement.

"ONE has been a steadfast and longstanding partner of PSA and we are delighted to work with them to achieve carbon footprint reduction, combat climate change, and build a maritime and shipping industry that is resilient to environment-related uncertainties."

Earlier this year ONE announced it had completed a second trial of biofuel bunkers on board one of its ships. 

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com