Korean Register Publishes Technical Information on Ammonia as a Bunker Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ammonia could be a contender among alternative bunker fuels as the shipping industry addresses its carbon emissions. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Classification society the Korean Register has published a set of technical information about ammonia as a bunker fuel, saying it has a "high probability of being commercialized."

In a guide setting out ammonia's advantages and disadvantages compared with other fuels, the classification society noted ammonia requires 4.1 times as much tank space as marine gasoil, and around 1.2 times as much capital expenditure.

Of the cost of the fuel, the organisation said ammonia is "expensive but relatively low priced for carbon-neutral fuel."

"KR believes that ammonia is a carbon neutral fuel with a high probability of being commercialized," the Korean Register said.

"It is environmentally viable and in relation to other fuel options, does not require a high level of technical expertise when used as a renewable energy."