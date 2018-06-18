IMO 2020 World Cup

by Nautical Supply International Limited (NSI)

Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Pixabay

With the FIFA World Cup upon us I thought we would take the opportunity to present a world cup themed IMO2020 update looking at the participating countries,

It has become clear that we all need to get involved in more pre-tournament training to get a result, the IMO have made it clear there will be no extra-time but there will certainly be penalties for those that choose not to comply.

Group A

Russia - The host nation has good infrastructure at key ports in terms of flexible shore storage and blending capabilities coupled with good access to barges and loading berths. 0.5% blends currently available at some Baltic ports.

Group B

Portugal - Like the national team the bunker market relies on one star player here. With a growing bunker only market competing with Gibraltar, this location looks like it will provide tough opposition and some different tactical options.

Group C

France - Like a French restaurant waiter the quality of the product provided looks to be good although the delivery of the product may be subject to a little Gallic shrug of indifference and the odd port strike along the way.

Group D

Argentina - Like Diego Maradona's "hand of god" tipping the ball over the line Argentina looks to have lots of product that will need just a little help to get it over the 0.5% line.

Group E

Brazil - The 'Ginga' style of play is about the beauty of the game, finding ingenious ways of moving the ball not always the most direct route to goal - a little like the Brazilian bunker market - the direct route is not always feasible but the goal is normally achieved.

Group F

Germany - With the ruthless efficiency of a 5 series BMW charging down the autobahn, the German bunker market will provide a number of high quality, efficient, on spec options… but maybe worth questioning any exhaust emission monitoring equipment you may source there.

Group G

Belgium - The ports of Antwerp and Flushing will provide a multitude of compliance options as a bunker hub with products available from many different locations.

Group H