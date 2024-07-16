Island Oil 2023 Profits Fall by 30.4%

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm saw a profit of $24.2 million in the 2023 calendar year. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm Island Oil saw a 30.4% drop in profits last year.

The firm saw a profit of $24.2 million in the 2023 calendar year, it said on Monday, down from $34.8 million the previous year.

Revenues dropped to $1.5 billion, from $1.9 billion the previous year. The company's owned vessels registered 789,239 tonne-kilometers of activity in 2023, a reduction of 15.8% on the year.

The figures were reported in the company's inaugural ESG report.

The company's Scope 1 emissions rose by 10% on the year to 16,658.15 mtCO2e in 2023, after adding a vessel to its fleet, while Scope 2 emissions dropped by 18.2% to 100.95 mtCO2e.

"By monitoring and addressing both Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, the Group aims to comprehensively manage its carbon impact, and to reduce its environmental footprint," the company said in the report.

"In response, the Group has already in place an environmental program aligned with the principles of the Group's ISO 14001 Certification.

"This proactive program strategically integrates specific objectives aimed at minimizing the environmental impact of operations, focusing particularly on reducing air emissions caused by these activities."

The company plans to add Scope 3 emissions -- which would cover the emissions generated by the fuel it sells -- to its reporting in its next ESG report.