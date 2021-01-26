Brokerage LQM Launches New Version of Alternative Fuels Database

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The database will keep track of which fuels are available where around the world. File Image / Pixabay

Hybrid brokerage LQM has issued an update to its alternative fuels data service.

The firm has updated the LQM Eco-Alternative Fuel (LEAF) database with new information on the availability of alternative bunkers, CEO Daniel Rose told Ship & Bunker Monday.

The database provides LQM's subscribers with free monthly data on current and planned availability of alternative bunker fuels at supply locations around the world.

"Originally we started out with LNG, biofuels and biogas," Rose said.

"We have now added in port locations, delivery methods and planned installation commencement dates for methanol, hydrogen, ethanol, LPG and ammonia."

The availability of alternative fuels and their delivery infrastructure at ports along major shipping routes is a key measure for shipping companies in determining whether these options are mature enough for them to consider for their newbuilds.

LNG has developed significantly as a bunker fuel in recent years, with availability and bunker barges now in place at most major marine fuel hubs, but zero-carbon fuels remain in their infancy.

