Fastwater Consortium Demonstrates Methanol-Fuelled Pilot Boat

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will be operated by the SMA. Image Credit: Fastwater Consortium / SMA

The Fastwater Consortium and the Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA) have carried out a joint demonstration of a pilot boat running on methanol.

The organisations demonstrated the vessel after bunkering it at the SMA pilot station in Oxelösund, Sweden on December 14, they said in an emailed statement this week. The vessel will be operated by the SMA.

"The Fastwater project demonstrates that methanol is a present and practical choice for application in ports and coastal shipping for all kinds of small craft, where there is an urgent need to reduce pollution," Sebastian Verhelst, a coordinator at the Fastwater Consortium, said in the statement.