Another Owner Goes Big on Scrubbers

Spliethoff Group plans to have scrubbers installed on 54 vessels. Image Credit: Spliethoff Group

Spliethoff Group is the latest vessel owner to announce a significant commitment to using scrubbers as its IMO 2020 compliance solution.

The Amsterdam-based firm says it recently completed a retrofit to m/v Floragracht, the Group's 24th vessel to be fitted with an exhaust gas cleaning system, and plans to fit a further 30 vessels with the systems.

The company has been a long-time backer of scrubbers, having used them since 2012 as part of its Emissions Control Area (ECA) compliance strategy.

"Thanks to scrubbers and with the support of our customers, Spliethoff Group will lower the impact of shipping on the environment and at the same time cope in a cost-efficient way with the cost increase caused by the stricter sulphur regulations”, says Arne Hubregtse, technical director of Spliethoff Group.

"As a member of the Trident Alliance, we hope authorities will show the same commitment by enforcing the sulphur rules."

The "IMO 2020" global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel comes into force on January 1, 2020.